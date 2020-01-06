Pakistan, China hold joint naval exercises in North Arabian Sea
Web Desk
11:06 PM | 6 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, China hold joint naval exercises in North Arabian Sea
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan and China have kicked off a nine-day joint naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea.

The exercise, dubbed "Sea Guardians-2020," started in the port city of Karachi to build a safe maritime environment and enhance the two navies' capability to deal with maritime terrorism and crime together, the PLA Daily reported on Monday.

The Chinese troops mainly come from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command Navy, including guided missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided missile frigate Yuncheng, comprehensive supplement ship Weishanhu, submarine rescue ship Liugongdao and two vessel-based helicopters.

Pakistan will have two frigates, two missile boats, a fixed-wing anti-submarine aircraft and two vessel-based helicopters in the drills.

They will conduct joint cruising, air defense, maritime interception, anti-submarine and live-fire shooting exercises at sea.

More From This Category
Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution ...
03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of ...
09:56 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over allegations of ...
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for ...
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of  ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Japan continues to lead global passport ranking
02:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr