Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf has described the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States as a significant political and military achievement for the “Axis of Resistance,”.

Speaking during a meeting with Yemen’s Vice President Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Ghalibaf said the memorandum represented “a defeat for the United States and an achievement for the Axis of Resistance, both militarily and politically.” He also warned that the US and Israel would “resort to war” if they perceived any weakness on Iran’s part.

Separately, Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami said those responsible for the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be pursued and “would not escape their fate.”

Hatami said the late supreme leader had defined a path of “honour, freedom and national dignity,” adding that Iran’s armed forces would continue to follow that course with determination. He also stated that the armed forces would carry out their duties under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei without hesitation.

Meanwhile, funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei are under way in Tehran. According to Press TV, the procession began from Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque, where his body had lain in state for two days.

Organisers expect the funeral procession to last between 10 and 12 hours, following a 10-kilometre route through several major roads and squares in the capital before reaching the area near Mehrabad Airport. Tasnim News Agency reported that the vehicle carrying Khamenei’s body was ready to enter the funeral procession route.

Following the ceremonies in Tehran, Khamenei’s body will be taken to the holy city of Qom for further funeral rites.