Pakistan divided on Nawaz Sharif’s fiery APC speech, reveals latest survey 
Web Desk
10:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Pakistan divided on Nawaz Sharif’s fiery APC speech, reveals latest survey 
Share

ISLAMABAD - A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan shows 33 percent respondents are agreed with the “general point of view” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his fiery speech to the all parties conference. 

"A larger 39% said they disagreed and 24% said they neither agreed or disagreed," read a statement by Gallup Pakistan. 

" It appears, public opinion is split on the issue with only 1 in 3 siding with Nawaz Sharif hard stance during the speech."

Public response was also received on a question pertaining to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s accusation that Imran Khan had damaged the country economy. 

A majority 47% expressed consent over the former prime minister's allegations against Khan. 

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ Nawaz Sharif says in latest address to PML-N

"Here again however, public opinion was split with 41% disagreeing with this claim and another 12% choosing to sit on the fence with respect to this debate," said Gallup Pakistan. 

"It is interesting to see that PTI retains its edge among youngsters who were less likely to agree that Imran Khan has destroyed economy." 

More than 75% people of Pakistan want Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the courts. 

“Only 15% agreed that he should stay out of Pakistan."

More From This Category
Attock woman raped in front of her son by a taxi ...
03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Punjab police officer martyred during encounter ...
01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local ...
12:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K
12:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new ...
12:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Schools closing on October 15, completely false: ...
11:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr