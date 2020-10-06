Pakistan divided on Nawaz Sharif’s fiery APC speech, reveals latest survey
ISLAMABAD - A survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan shows 33 percent respondents are agreed with the “general point of view” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his fiery speech to the all parties conference.
"A larger 39% said they disagreed and 24% said they neither agreed or disagreed," read a statement by Gallup Pakistan.
" It appears, public opinion is split on the issue with only 1 in 3 siding with Nawaz Sharif hard stance during the speech."
Public response was also received on a question pertaining to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s accusation that Imran Khan had damaged the country economy.
A majority 47% expressed consent over the former prime minister's allegations against Khan.
"Here again however, public opinion was split with 41% disagreeing with this claim and another 12% choosing to sit on the fence with respect to this debate," said Gallup Pakistan.
"It is interesting to see that PTI retains its edge among youngsters who were less likely to agree that Imran Khan has destroyed economy."
More than 75% people of Pakistan want Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the courts.
“Only 15% agreed that he should stay out of Pakistan."
