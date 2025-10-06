KFC delivery mix-up leads to unexpected friendship, sparks online reactions

A mix-up during a KFC delivery sparked a new friendship between two customers of the food company.

A Reddit user shared the amusing story of how a mistake by a KFC delivery rider led to a conversation with a girl, who was the intended recipient of the order.

The incident occurred when the user ordered KFC online. However, after waiting for over three hours, the order finally arrived, but with one peculiar detail: the name, address, and phone number on the package didn’t match the user’s information.

Instead, the details belonged to a girl living nearby. Initially, the user said he assumed that the delivery rider had made an error and handed over the wrong order.

Curious about the situation, the user said he texted the girl to inquire if her order had been delivered.

To his surprise, she replied, thanking him for asking and letting him know that her order had already arrived.

The two then struck up a conversation, which eventually led to the pair becoming friends.

What began as a simple delivery mishap turned into a wholesome connection.

The story received mixed response from other Reddit users with one commenting that, “Aisa haseen ittefaq hamare sate nahi hota (Such a beautiful coincidence does not happen with us)”.

“This is revolutionary for sure!” another wrote.

“Your story would be a graat content for kFC to market themselves. Why don’t you approach thme,” another user commented.