Punjab approves new uniform for traffic police

LAHORE – Uniform of the traffic police in Punjab is set to undergo a major redesign, aligning it more closely with the Motorway Police uniform.

Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the existing sky-blue uniform will be replaced, with the work now completed and samples ready.

The new uniforms, specifically tailored to suit the climate and working conditions, will be issued to approximately 14,500 officers and staff.

Two months ago, the chief minister assigned the task of revamping the uniform to the Inspector General of Police, who has since overseen the project.

Following approval from the chief minister, each officer and staff member will receive two new uniforms. The entire project, which involves the purchase of new uniforms for the personnel, is expected to cost over Rs 170 million.

The current uniform, introduced in 2006 after the establishment of the traffic warden service, consists of a white shirt paired with blue pants.

Officials anticipate that the final design will be officially approved by the Chief Minister during the upcoming inauguration of several traffic-related projects scheduled for later this week.