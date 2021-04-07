Nepra approves increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved a hike of Rs0.64 per unit in electricity price.

According to a notification issued here, Nepra approved an increase of Rs0.64 per unit in the monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of February.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested Nepra for an increase of Rs 0.6573 per unit. The authority held a public hearing on March 30, 2021, and approved increases in power tariff.

The fuel price adjustment will be applicable only on the bills for the month of April, and according to the notification, the fuel price adjustment will be applicable to all consumers except Lifeline and K-Electric (KE).