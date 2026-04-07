Christian Fellowship of Pakistan brings leaders together for collective action

LAHORE – Leaders of the Christian community on Monday agreed to undertake joint measures at all levels to promote unity and ensure the community’s welfare, speakers said at a press conference organised by the Christian Fellowship of Pakistan.

The participants emphasised the need for collective leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the community through coordinated efforts.

Describing the event as a positive and democratic exercise, speakers said it reflected a spirit of consultation, inclusivity and unity among church leaders.

Among those who attended the conference were Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Anthony Ejaz Lemoel, Dr Liaqat Qaiser, Pastor Naveed and MPA Tariq Gul. Others present included David Albert, Asif Bhatti, Pastor Munawar Khurshid, Pastor Sajid Siraj, Bishop Naeem Parshad and Liaqat Javed, along with representatives from different walks of life.

The participants appreciated the efforts of Pastor Salik John Barkat for bringing together church leaders on a single platform and for conducting the programme in a balanced manner. They noted that all attendees were given an opportunity to express their views, which encouraged open and constructive dialogue.

The initiative was widely welcomed by participants, who described it as a positive step towards strengthening unity, harmony and collective progress within the community.