Matric student gives birth after alleged abuse in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A matriculation student in Chah Sultan, Waris Khan, gave birth to a baby girl at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

According to police, a case has been registered at Waris Khan police station on the complaint of the girl’s mother. The mother stated that her husband is working in Saudi Arabia and she has a son and a daughter.

The complaint alleges that the accused, Bilal Sajjad, frequently visited their home and during this time allegedly abused their daughter.

The case details revealed that the girl suddenly fell ill and it was discovered that she was seven months pregnant. On April 6, she was taken to the hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

Police have registered a case against Bilal Sajjad and arrested him.