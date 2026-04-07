Pak Army top Brass condemns Iranian Strikes on Saudi Industrial Complex at Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army top brass strongly condemned recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical and industrial facilities.

Speaking at the 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted the threats posed by such escalatory actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, restraint, and constructive diplomatic engagement. CDF called these attacks “unnecessary provocations” that threaten ongoing diplomatic efforts. The restraint shown by KSA was praised for enabling mediation and peaceful resolution, while the attacks were warned to have serious repercussions.

The top general expressed strong satisfaction with the Armed Forces’ professionalism, operational excellence, and steadfast commitment to defending Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of synergy between the Government, Armed Forces, and citizens, noting that it has strengthened security, boosted economic resilience, and enhanced Pakistan’s standing on the regional and global stage.

Corps Commanders conducted an exhaustive review of internal and external security challenges. It reaffirmed that all terrorist networks operating at the behest of India or other external sponsors, along with their facilitators, will be relentlessly pursued. Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq will continue until all terrorist safe havens are eradicated and the misuse of Afghan territory against Pakistan is decisively stopped.

Forum also commended the Government’s efforts to resolve the War in the Middle East, emphasizing restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation. Pakistan’s role as a responsible regional actor committed to peace and stability was reaffirmed.

Army officials also rejected disinformation and false narratives propagated by India and expressed deep concern over continuing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a recent surge in fake encounters and extrajudicial killings.

COAS also ordered commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, professionalism, and adaptability. He expressed full confidence in the Armed Forces’ ability to neutralize all threats and safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.