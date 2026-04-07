Pakistan condemns Iran strikes on Saudi energy sites, warns of regional escalation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday strongly denounced missile and drone attacks allegedly carried out by Iran on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities, calling the strikes a serious escalation that endangers regional peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Office expressed grave concern over the overnight attacks targeting installations in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region, terming them a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Islamabad also expressed sorrow over the reported loss of lives and damage to key infrastructure, extending condolences to the affected families and reaffirming solidarity with the Saudi government and its people. Pakistan reiterated its firm support for Saudi Arabia’s security amid rising tensions.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of a broader regional conflict that intensified after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Since then, Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone threats, many of which officials say were intercepted.

According to Saudi authorities, ballistic missiles were intercepted over the eastern region, with debris falling near energy installations. Iranian media later reported that a petrochemical facility in Jubail was among the targets. Witnesses said explosions were heard in the industrial city, triggering fires at key sites and prompting evacuations in nearby residential areas.

Amid the escalating situation, Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates issued safety alerts, while the King Fahd Causeway was temporarily closed as a precaution.

Separately, US media reported that American forces carried out strikes on Iranian military targets, signaling a widening scope of hostilities.

Pakistan’s response underscores its close strategic ties with Saudi Arabia. The two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement last year, committing to mutual support in the event of aggression.

Senior Pakistani and Saudi leadership have remained in close contact during the crisis, with ongoing diplomatic efforts focused on preventing further escalation and ensuring regional stability.