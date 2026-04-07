PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East crisis, peace efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this afternoon.

During the cordial discussion, the two leaders focused on the ongoing hostilities in the region. Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned the recent attack on the Al Jubeil oil facility.

He assured the Crown Prince that Pakistan’s government and people would always stand with their Saudi brothers and sisters, just as Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan in times of need.

ISLAMABAD: 7 April 2026. Telephone call between the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince… pic.twitter.com/KGF4WdH279 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 7, 2026

The Prime Minister praised the Saudi leadership for exercising restraint amid the crisis and highlighted Pakistan’s active role in supporting regional peace efforts in collaboration with other countries. He also briefed the Crown Prince on Pakistan’s latest mediation initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sharif conveyed warm regards for The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Crown Prince welcomed Pakistan’s peace efforts, emphasizing their importance in restoring regional stability.