Top US lawmakers express concern over IIOJK situation
Web Desk
02:42 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
NEW YORK - Two influential United States (US) lawmakers have expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the backdrop of abrogation of special status by the government of India in August last year.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael T McCaul, its Ranking Member in a letter written to India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on August 5 noted with concern that conditions in IIOJK have not normalised one year after India’s repeal of Article 370.

