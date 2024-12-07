Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert

Deepika Padukone Makes Surprise Appearance At Diljit Dosanjhs Bengaluru Concert

Bollywood superstar and new mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance since welcoming her daughter, Dua, at Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in Bengaluru.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

The event, hosted at NICE Grounds in Madavara, saw Padukone steal the spotlight as she joined Dosanjh on stage. The acclaimed actor-singer welcomed the “Piku” star with heartfelt words, praising her exceptional contributions to Bollywood and her entrepreneurial achievements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“I’ve admired her work on the big screen and never imagined seeing her this close. She has made an incredible name for herself and is a source of pride for all of us,” Dosanjh said. He also expressed gratitude for her presence, adding, “You came to our show; thanks a lot for that. Much love.”

In a delightful moment, Padukone danced alongside Dosanjh as he performed his hit song Lover, thrilling the audience and marking her graceful return to the public eye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September after announcing their pregnancy earlier this year. The power couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony at Lake Como in 2018, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh continues the Indian leg of his sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour, which has already captivated audiences in cities like Indore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. The tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati, rounding off a series of electrifying performances.

Padukone’s appearance added a touch of stardom to an already memorable concert, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead for both the actor and the singer.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search