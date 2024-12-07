Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert

Bollywood superstar and new mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance since welcoming her daughter, Dua, at Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in Bengaluru.
The event, hosted at NICE Grounds in Madavara, saw Padukone steal the spotlight as she joined Dosanjh on stage. The acclaimed actor-singer welcomed the “Piku” star with heartfelt words, praising her exceptional contributions to Bollywood and her entrepreneurial achievements.
“I’ve admired her work on the big screen and never imagined seeing her this close. She has made an incredible name for herself and is a source of pride for all of us,” Dosanjh said. He also expressed gratitude for her presence, adding, “You came to our show; thanks a lot for that. Much love.”
In a delightful moment, Padukone danced alongside Dosanjh as he performed his hit song Lover, thrilling the audience and marking her graceful return to the public eye.
Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September after announcing their pregnancy earlier this year. The power couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony at Lake Como in 2018, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh continues the Indian leg of his sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour, which has already captivated audiences in cities like Indore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. The tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati, rounding off a series of electrifying performances.
Padukone’s appearance added a touch of stardom to an already memorable concert, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead for both the actor and the singer.