‘TAT 2025’: Oman Naval forces team up with Pakistan for maritime drills

ISLAMABAD – Royal Navy of Oman’s flotilla, including AL RASIKH and AL SHINAS, arrived in Karachi to take part in the 12th Bilateral Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB (TAT) 2025, strengthening maritime security cooperation and showcasing the enduring friendship between Muslim nations.

The visit featured high-level meetings, tours of naval facilities, and joint sea maneuvers highlighting modern naval capabilities. In a display of naval strength and international cooperation, Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) sent its flotilla, including the ships AL RASIKH and AL SHINAS, to Karachi for the 12th edition of the Bilateral Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB (TAT) 2025. The high-profile exercise aims to bolster maritime security collaboration and reinforce the decades-long friendship between Islamabad and Muscat.

The visiting ships were received with a grand traditional ceremony at Karachi Port, attended by senior Pakistan Navy officials, while a band performance added to the pomp and pageantry. TAT-2025 provided a platform for both navies to enhance operational coordination, share expertise, and engage in professional development across multiple maritime domains.

Since 1980, the Pakistan Navy and RNO have been conducting the TAT series, with last year’s edition held in Omani waters. During the visit, Omani personnel participated in strategic meetings with Pakistan Navy leadership, toured naval facilities, and took part in onboard receptions.

The exercise reached its climax in a dramatic sea phase, where ships from both navies executed advanced maneuvers and joint operations showcasing modern maritime warfare capabilities. The Pakistan Navy emphasized its commitment to regional maritime security and international naval partnerships, signaling a strong and united front at sea.