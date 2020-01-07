PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for utility stores 
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has given a package of Rs7 billion to Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan to ensure provision of items of daily use to people at reasonable rates.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while giving a media briefing in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Chairman USC Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umer Lodhi were also present.

She said it is a commitment of PTI government to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the step is to create a society on the pattern of state of Madinah to reduce suffering of people who are facing financial hardships.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation, Zulqarnain Ali Khan said flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses will be available to people at reduced rates under the new package.

Zulqarnain Khan said restructuring of USC is being done on modern lines but no employee has been fired from the jobs.

He said the present wave of inflation is linked with high prices of commodities in international oil market.

