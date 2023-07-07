Search

BS Nursing admission 2023 announced; here’s how to apply online

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Nursing Services, Punjab, has announced admission for BS Nursing Generic 4 years degree program in more than 40 public sector Government Nursing colleges of the province.

List of Colleges Where You Can Apply For Admission

These nursing colleges affiliated with Government Hospitals have announced the admissions;

College of Nursing, KEMU/Mayo Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, FJMU Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, RMU/Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi

College of Nursing, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Rawalpindi

College of Nursing, Allied Hospital, Faisalabad

College of Nursing, Nishtar Hospital, Multan

College of Nursing, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur

College of Nursing, Services Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, UCHS/Children’s Hospital, Lahore

College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Sialkot

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh

College of Nursing, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Attock

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Bahawalnagar

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Bhakkar

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Chakwal

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad

College of Nursing, Eye cum General (THQ) Hospital, Gojra

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala

College of Nursing, Ail. Bhatti Shabeed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Hafizabad

College of Nursing, Hospital, Jhang

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Jhelum

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Kassa

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Khanewal

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Khushab

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Layyah

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Lodhran

Collette of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Mandl Bahaudin

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Mianwali

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Narowal

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Okara

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Rujanpur

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sahiwal

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Sargodha

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Toba Tek Singh

College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Vehari

College of Nursing, Teaching Hospital, Shadara, Lahore (Male Only)

What is the Last Date For BS Nursing Admission 2023?

The colleges will receive applications from July 10, 2023 to July 24.

How to Apply Online for BS Nursing Admission 2023?

The candidates are required to get themselves registered on the web-portal https://pnas2.phf.gop.pk. The candidates shall upload all the required attested documents i.e. copy of CNIC (Front & Back side), F.Sc. qCertificate, matric Certificate Domicile.

How Much Stipend Candidates Will Receive?

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs31,470 per month during the said degree program, as per government Policy.

Eligibility Criteria for BSN Generic (4 Years Degree Program)

Matric with Science (Physics, Chemistry& Biology as Compulsory Subjects)

F.Sc. (Pre-Medical) with minimum 50% marks from any recognized Board. (Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Pre-Medical).

Note: Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Premedical). In case two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Premedical) then the merit shall be determined on the basis of obtained marks in Matric with Science. In case of two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical) as well as in Matric with Science then merit will be determined on the basis of seniority with respect to the upper age of the candidate. In case of all things are equal then the case will be decided by the SIIC&ME Department.

Age: up to 35 years.

Domicile: Punjab Province

What is The Processing Fee?

The candidates will pay an amount of Rs500 as a processing fee to be deposited in any branch of the Bank of Punjab via Account No. 6580048830600077 of the Punjab Health Foundation, Lahore.

The receipt shall be uploaded on the web-portal.  

The directorate will share the necessary instruction, guidelines, schedule and merit list on the web-portal to facilitate the candidates.

