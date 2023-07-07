BS Nursing admission 2023 announced; here’s how to apply online

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Nursing Services, Punjab, has announced admission for BS Nursing Generic 4 years degree program in more than 40 public sector Government Nursing colleges of the province.
List of Colleges Where You Can Apply For Admission
These nursing colleges affiliated with Government Hospitals have announced the admissions;
College of Nursing, KEMU/Mayo Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, FJMU Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, RMU/Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi
College of Nursing, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Rawalpindi
College of Nursing, Allied Hospital, Faisalabad
College of Nursing, Nishtar Hospital, Multan
College of Nursing, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur
College of Nursing, Services Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, UCHS/Children’s Hospital, Lahore
College of Nursing, Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Sialkot
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh
College of Nursing, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Attock
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Bahawalnagar
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Bhakkar
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Chakwal
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad
College of Nursing, Eye cum General (THQ) Hospital, Gojra
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala
College of Nursing, Ail. Bhatti Shabeed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Hafizabad
College of Nursing, Hospital, Jhang
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Jhelum
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Kassa
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Khanewal
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Khushab
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Layyah
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Lodhran
Collette of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Mandl Bahaudin
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Mianwali
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Narowal
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Okara
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Rujanpur
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sahiwal
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Sargodha
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Toba Tek Singh
College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Vehari
College of Nursing, Teaching Hospital, Shadara, Lahore (Male Only)
The colleges will receive applications from July 10, 2023 to July 24.
The candidates are required to get themselves registered on the web-portal https://pnas2.phf.gop.pk. The candidates shall upload all the required attested documents i.e. copy of CNIC (Front & Back side), F.Sc. qCertificate, matric Certificate Domicile.
Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs31,470 per month during the said degree program, as per government Policy.
Eligibility Criteria for BSN Generic (4 Years Degree Program)
Matric with Science (Physics, Chemistry& Biology as Compulsory Subjects)
F.Sc. (Pre-Medical) with minimum 50% marks from any recognized Board. (Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Pre-Medical).
Note: Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Premedical). In case two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Premedical) then the merit shall be determined on the basis of obtained marks in Matric with Science. In case of two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical) as well as in Matric with Science then merit will be determined on the basis of seniority with respect to the upper age of the candidate. In case of all things are equal then the case will be decided by the SIIC&ME Department.
Age: up to 35 years.
Domicile: Punjab Province
The candidates will pay an amount of Rs500 as a processing fee to be deposited in any branch of the Bank of Punjab via Account No. 6580048830600077 of the Punjab Health Foundation, Lahore.
The receipt shall be uploaded on the web-portal.
The directorate will share the necessary instruction, guidelines, schedule and merit list on the web-portal to facilitate the candidates.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.