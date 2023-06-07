Search

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023
Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023
Source: File Photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It’s a very strong day to accomplish your efforts. You might have some party function to enjoy and relish moments. Share alms among the poor and the needy. Be grateful and contented.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may prove the fact that you are both the creator and the destroyer of your reality. What makes you so powerful, you should think of divine blessing? Recognize the endings in beginnings and the beginnings in endings. Be confident and focused.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This day reminds you that you are a free bird but remember to start a journey with utmost care and attention. It’s time to relish free moments among friends. After some days, you will be getting a job-prospect in IT.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you will have a good way to break the cycle is by lighting the lamp of awareness through meditation and mindful practices. Your thoughts create your reality so you want to be conscious of what you’re putting out there. Be cool and focused. 

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

 Leo, you are at a point in your journey where you are embracing new approach to creating the life you desire. Instead of engaging in the old game of tug of war, you are beginning to shift the internal landscape. It’s you to realize the positivity.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are already whole and complete. You are already everything that you aspire to be. The world which resides at your heart is organized and inviting but you need to keep your temperament steady and calming.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You have to commit to showing up as your best as you make space for the romance. It’s the high time that you’ve to experience romantic reactions. So, give yourself the permission to drop your desires s to zero and experiment in a way you never have before.                      

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are infinite and matchless in potential which will help you in securing your future. Just know that you will have to follow a certain amount of discipline to do justice to everything that is demanded here now. Keep moving and striving hard for the goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Think several times before you start new venture. Visualize it as you begin your day. Its high time that the self-negating beliefs that tell you are heading towards the targets. Be rational and sensible.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 This time brings you an opportunity to complete pending tasks. Lead your team to achieve your Company targets. Go out for a long journey. Your positivity will lead you in every initiative you take. 

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Everything reminds you of them today. You can’t get them out of your head, no matter how much you try. You will be tempted to reach out to them. Stay calm and focused.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your dreams and desires are about to be fulfilled in the most unexpected manner. It’s high time that believe in the best possible outcome and trust the Universe to meet you there. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 1, 2023

09:30 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 306.15
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: