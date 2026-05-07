‘8-0’: PAF says 4 Indian Rafales, Su-30, MiG-29, and Mirage 2000 were shot down

RAWALPINDI – Air Vice Marshal Ghazi said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) delivered devastating blow to Indian Air Force (IAF), claiming an “8-0” score in a high-intensity aerial confrontation that, according to officials, reshaped the balance of air power in the region.

Speaking at press conference in Islamabad alongside ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali, AVM Ghazi revealed explosive details of what he described as a meticulously coordinated tri-services campaign directed under the supervision of the field marshal after strategic guidance from Pakistan’s national leadership.

According to the PAF, the confirmed Indian losses included four Rafale fighter jets, One Su-30, One MiG-29, One Mirage 2000, One advanced unmanned aerial system

Ghazi said Pakistan Air Force immediately activated maximum-alert defensive posture and integrated all multi-domain capabilities as tensions escalated. According to him, India attempted aggressive deployments while hiding key military assets, but those moves unintentionally exposed critical systems Pakistan had allegedly been tracking all along.

“The enemy remained oblivious to our preparations,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s aerial defense shield made the country’s airspace “impregnable.” But once India launched its attack, the PAF switched instantly from defense to offense.

In one of the most chilling moments of the briefing, Ghazi claimed that Pakistan unleashed deadly strike packages against India’s top combat aircraft. “The killers embedded into PAF’s packages started targeting their topline fighters,” he declared. “We are now at eight-zero.”

Describing the battle as a fierce beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagement, Ghazi said Pakistan fought “aggressively, but responsibly” while crippling India’s ability to function as an integrated air force.

He credited Air Chief Marshal Sidhu for directing the operation flawlessly from the PAF’s integrated command center, calling the mission “exceptionally synchronized.”

“What began as India’s massive offensive turned into a crippling ambush for their high-tech fighters,” he said.

Ghazi claimed the outcome stunned India and forced the IAF out of the skies for the remainder of the conflict.

He revealed details of Pakistan’s alleged counterstrikes on May 10. According to him, Pakistan deployed killer drones, long-range stand-off weapons, and hypersonic strike systems to target 16 Indian air bases, key military infrastructure, BrahMos missile sites, and strategic command-and-control centers.

Among the most explosive claims was the alleged destruction of two Indian S-400 air defense batteries — systems considered among the world’s most advanced missile shields. Ghazi stated that the strikes were carried out by indigenously produced JF-17 Block III fighter jets.