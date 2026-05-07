Intermediate date sheet 2026 issued as class 12 exams begin on May 20

LAHORE – The date sheet for the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2026 has been officially released by the Punjab boards.

According to the schedule, the 12th-grade exams will commence on May 20, while the 11th-grade exams will start from June 15.

The first papers for both classes will include Psychology, Home Economics, and Applied Sciences, with subsequent exams conducted in a phased manner across various subjects.

The examination schedule accounts for Eidul Adha holidays, during which exams will not be held from May 26 to May 31.

For 12th-grade students (Inter Part II), the final paper will be Pakistan Studies on June 12, while for 11th-grade students (Inter Part I), the last exam, Computer Science, is scheduled for July 8.

Board officials also confirmed that practical exams will begin on July 10 and continue until August 18.

Students are advised to arrive at examination centers on time, carrying their roll number slips and all necessary documents, as per the instructions issued by the examination boards.