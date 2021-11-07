New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House

05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House
Share

QUETTA – The new cabinet of the Balochistan government Sunday took oath at a ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday.

Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to the 14 members of the cabinet.

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi were sworn into the cabinet of new Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.

On October 29, BAP leader Bizenjo took oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after he was elected to the office unopposed following the resignation from Jam Kamal Khan.

BAP leader Mir Quddus Bizenjo elected Balochistan ... 12:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

QUETTA – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected Chief Minister of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to buy 'costliest' LNG cargo to avert ...
04:09 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Pakistan doing ‘better’ as economic ...
02:48 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
TV channels directed to show Pakistan’s new map ...
02:04 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is ...
12:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Tarin hints at another petrol price hike as IMF ...
12:23 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent ...
10:52 AM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ‘kidnapping, ransom’ bid by BJP leaders
03:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr