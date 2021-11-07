New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House
QUETTA – The new cabinet of the Balochistan government Sunday took oath at a ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday.
Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha administered the oath to the 14 members of the cabinet.
Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi were sworn into the cabinet of new Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.
Noor Nuhammad Damar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took oath of office as provincial ministers.
On October 29, BAP leader Bizenjo took oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after he was elected to the office unopposed following the resignation from Jam Kamal Khan.
