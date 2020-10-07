COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
Web Desk
07:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
Share

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and his wife visited family of martyred Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) on Wednesday at Islamabad, said ISPR. 

According to the military’s media wing, COAS offered Fatheha and prayed for departed soul.

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability”, COAS.

On March 9, Col Mujib had embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation against terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan. 

More From This Category
Nepra approves Rs0.83 per unit increase in power ...
01:18 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 9 deaths, 583 new cases of ...
01:06 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Road accident claims five lives at National ...
11:42 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan decides to officially ban dowry 
10:19 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Another Zainab kidnapped, raped, brutally killed ...
09:43 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistan observes National Resilience Day today ...
08:56 AM | 8 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production after positive COVID-19 tests
02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr