COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col Mujib
07:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and his wife visited family of martyred Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) on Wednesday at Islamabad, said ISPR.
According to the military’s media wing, COAS offered Fatheha and prayed for departed soul.
“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability”, COAS.
On March 9, Col Mujib had embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation against terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.
