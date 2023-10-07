Islamabad weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting dry conditions in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of rain in the federal capital or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 30°C, humidity remains at 74 percent. Winds blew at 3km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 130, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.