Sanam Javaid arrested in Peshawar; PTI decries ‘daylight abduction’

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javaid has been detained again from busy Peshawar road, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses said two cars suddenly intercepted her vehicle. Unidentified men then took Sanam out and pushed her into another car.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram took to social media, claiming that Sanam was “forcibly removed from her vehicle” right in front of her friends, calling the incident a “brazen daylight abduction.”

Sanam’s shocking arrest sparked outrage on social media, with PTI supporters sharing posts for her release.

So far, KP police, NCCIA, FIA or any other authorities remained silent and no official confirmation or explanation has been issued by police or government representatives regarding her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders are calling the incident “a direct attack on political freedom”, warning that the nation is witnessing a dangerous escalation in the targeting of party activists.

Sanam’s sister Falak Javed was also apprehended a few days back. The sisters have several cases against them related to the 9th May incident and PECA violations.