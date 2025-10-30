Xi, Trump hold landmark meeting in South Korea, signaling possible trade deal

BUSAN – US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a significant meeting in Busan, South Korea, marking their first face-to-face encounter in six years.

The two leaders discussed various issues, including bilateral relations, trade, and global affairs.

During the meeting, President Trump expressed his pleasure at meeting his Chinese counterpart again, noting that both countries had already reached agreements on several matters. He hinted at the possibility of further compromises, including a potential trade deal with China.

President Xi emphasized the importance of fostering a relationship based on mutual friendship, stressing that open and candid discussions on issues of shared interest were crucial. He stated that trade teams from both sides had already agreed on key points, and now efforts should be focused on creating a favorable environment for the development of both nations.

Xi also praised President Trump’s role in the recent Gaza ceasefire and affirmed China’s support for peaceful negotiations to resolve global conflicts.

He acknowledged that differences between the two nations were inevitable, but assured that China would continue working with the U.S. to strengthen their relations and build a solid foundation for the future.

Before the meeting, the two leaders exchanged a handshake and posed for photos.

President Trump, speaking to the media, expressed confidence that the meeting would be productive, although he humorously referred to Xi as a “tough negotiator,” adding that while this was not always an easy trait, their relationship was strong and built on mutual understanding.