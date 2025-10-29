Four terrorists killed, civilian martyred in Mastung clash

MASTUNG – Four terrorists were killed in a security operation in the Dasht area of Mastung district, Balochistan. During the exchange of fire, a passerby was martyred, and eight others were injured.

According to security sources, an intense gun battle took place between the terrorists and security forces, during which civilians were caught in the crossfire.

One passerby lost his life, while eight people who were on a picnic sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital after the incident.