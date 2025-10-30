Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – LIVE Gold Price in Lahore and Karachi – 30 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed recovery as prices moved up by Rs3,500 per tola, after it recorded massive decline earlier this week.

On Thursday, the rate of 24-karat gold surgef to Rs419,862 per tola, compared to Rs416,362 just a day earlier. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,000 settling at Rs359,963. 22-karat gold price surged by Rs2,751, reaching Rs329,978 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs419,862 Lahore Rs419,862 Islamabad Rs419,862 Peshawar Rs419,862 Quetta Rs419,862 Sialkot Rs419,862 Hyderabad Rs419,862 Faisalabad Rs419,862

Meanwhile, international gold prices soared by $35 per ounce, surging from $3,940 to $3,975.

The price per tola of silver increased by Rs110, landing at Rs5,034, while 10 grams surged to Rs4,315, up by Rs94 from the previous session.