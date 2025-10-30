Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – LIVE Gold Price in Lahore and Karachi – 30 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed recovery as prices moved up by Rs3,500 per tola, after it recorded massive decline earlier this week.
On Thursday, the rate of 24-karat gold surgef to Rs419,862 per tola, compared to Rs416,362 just a day earlier. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,000 settling at Rs359,963. 22-karat gold price surged by Rs2,751, reaching Rs329,978 per 10 grams.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs419,862
|Lahore
|Rs419,862
|Islamabad
|Rs419,862
|Peshawar
|Rs419,862
|Quetta
|Rs419,862
|Sialkot
|Rs419,862
|Hyderabad
|Rs419,862
|Faisalabad
|Rs419,862
Meanwhile, international gold prices soared by $35 per ounce, surging from $3,940 to $3,975.
The price per tola of silver increased by Rs110, landing at Rs5,034, while 10 grams surged to Rs4,315, up by Rs94 from the previous session.