Seven terrorists killed, 6 soldiers martyred in Kurram operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorists of the Indian-backed militant group Fitna-tul-Khawarij during an operation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while six Pakistan Army personnel, including a captain, were martyred in the exchange of fire.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched in the Dugar area of Kurram on intelligence reports about the presence of Indian-supported terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, security forces eliminated seven militants.

ISPR said that 24-year-old Captain Nauman Saleem, a young medical officer from Mianwali, Punjab, along with five soldiers, embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Amjad Ali (39) from Swabi, Naik Waqas Ahmed (36) from Rawalpindi, Sepoy Ejaz Ali (23) from Shikarpur, Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23) from Jhelum, and Sepoy Muhammad Shehbaz (32) from Khairpur.

ISPR added that the operation to eliminate remaining terrorists in the area is still underway. The Azm-e-Istehkam campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, continues with full determination to eradicate the menace of foreign-backed terrorism.