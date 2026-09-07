Corruption storm hits Punjab Civil Defence as 49 Officials face action

LAHORE – Punjab Civil Defence launched sweeping disciplinary crackdown after allegations of corruption, misconduct and negligence were reported, with 12 officials dismissed from service, 37 officers and employees suspended and seven officials transferred across the region.

The action comes amid Punjab chief secretary’s directives to heads of all departments to strengthen internal accountability and take action against officials found involved in misconduct. Among those dismissed from service are Farmanullah of Sargodha, Naveed of Khushab, Muhammad Irshad and Nasir Iqbal of Multan, Asghar of Lodhran, Gujranwala Group Wardens Rehman Maqbool and Hamza Bilal Butt, Amanullah and Faizan of Hafizabad, Sharif of Narowal, and Bashir Ahmed and Shabbir Ahmed of Bahawalpur.

Deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Multan, Lodhran, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur and Narowal have been issued official communications to ensure implementation of the dismissal orders.

37 Officials Suspended

The department has also suspended 37 officers and employees over allegations of corruption, misconduct and negligence.

Those suspended include Civil Defence Officer Rahim Yar Khan Shakeeb Ahmed, along with assistants Sardar Ali of Vehari, Sanaullah of Sialkot, Muhammad Kamran of Khushab and Shah Nawaz of Sahiwal.

Senior clerks Muhammad Altaf of Narowal and Muhammad Qasim of Gujranwala have also been suspended. The crackdown extends to the training wing, with nine chief instructors and 15 instructors among those facing suspension.

The suspended chief instructors include Suleman of Toba Tek Singh, Muhammad Shakoor of Faisalabad, Muhammad Altaf of Okara, Ghulam Rabbani of Sahiwal, Aqeel Gul of Rahim Yar Khan, Kashif Masood of Vehari, Hafiz Muhammad Zakaria of Narowal, Muhammad Yousaf of Mandi Bahauddin and Bilal Ehsan of Kasur.

Volunteers Terminated

The list of suspended instructors includes Muhammad Bilal of Mianwali, Chiragh Din of Kasur, Muhammad Shahid and Mudassar Liaqat of Sheikhupura, Sohail Parvez of Lahore, Asif Ali of Vehari, Muhammad Zaman of Gujranwala, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Mustansar of Faisalabad, Raheel Ajmal of Sargodha, Asif Ali and Muhammad Abu Bakr of Sialkot, Mubashir Ali of Sahiwal, Ahmad Faizan of Rahim Yar Khan and Sadaf Zahoor of Rawalpindi.

Also suspended are Rescue Leader Muhammad Aslam of Multan, Rescuer Nasir Mahmood of Rawalpindi, First Aider Qamar Altaf of Multan, Driver Ashfaq Ahmed of Multan, Naib Qasid Muhammad Waris of Jhang and Sanitary Worker Sohail Masih of Gujrat.

PEDA Proceedings Underway

The Director Civil Defence has issued the suspension orders and initiated proceedings under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act.

All suspended officers and employees have been directed to report to the Civil Defence Punjab headquarters, where further departmental proceedings will be conducted.

Seven Officers Transferred

Alongside the disciplinary action, the department has reshuffled seven Civil Defence officers citing prolonged postings and administrative requirements.

Syeda Seharish Irshad, Civil Defence Officer Muzaffargarh, has been posted as Civil Defence Officer Vehari, while Muhammad Rehan, Civil Defence Officer Vehari, has been transferred to Bahawalnagar.

Muhammad Abbas, Civil Defence Officer Faisalabad, has been posted as Civil Defence Officer Sahiwal, while Muhammad Adnan Qaiser, Civil Defence Officer Sahiwal, has been transferred to Okara.

Muhammad Iqbal Javed, Civil Defence Officer Okara, has been posted to Faisalabad.

In Lahore, Sidra Yaseen Rana, Civil Defence Officer at the Civil Secretariat, has been appointed Chief Staff Officer at the Directorate of Civil Defence Punjab. Farhana Aziz, Civil Defence Officer Sialkot, has been posted as Civil Defence Officer at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

The action comes amid accountability drive inside Punjab’s Civil Defence department, with authorities moving against officials across multiple ranks and districts in what officials describe as a major administrative shake-up.