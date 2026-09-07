Youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient Rashid Minhas Shaheed honoured on Air Force Day

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan is remembering young hero Rashid Minhas Shaheed, whose courage became legendary and etched new chapters in history books. At the grave of youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, the Pakistan Air Force paid tribute to a sacrifice that continues to inspire generations.

The spirit of courage and sacrifice echoed at final resting place of Pakistan’s national hero, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on September 7. A dignified ceremony was held at the martyr’s grave, where a smartly turned-out PAF contingent presented a guard of honour and paid tribute to the legendary pilot whose ultimate sacrifice remains a symbol of courage, duty and patriotism.

Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Sadozai, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, led the PAF contingent and visited the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed. He offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage displayed by Rashid Minhas Shaheed and his unwavering commitment to duty and the defence of the motherland.

PAF said the heroic legacy of Rashid Minhas continues to inspire generations and remains deeply embedded in the force’s proud traditions, where duty, honour and sacrifice stand above all else.

Pakistan Air Force reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against every challenge. The force also reiterated that it remains fully prepared to confront any threat through courage, professional excellence, operational readiness and an unshakable determination to protect the homeland.