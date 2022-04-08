Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan operation 

02:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan operation 
Share

LAHORE – Security forces killed two terrorists of BLF militant group in an intelligence based operation in Mashkai, Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on information of presence of terrorists in Singi, near Mashkai, on April 7/8 night. 

“Once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces,” it said in the statement. 

During heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists belonging to BLF were killed, ISPR said, adding: “These terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings”.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, two soliders, Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan, embraced martyrdom while one officer got injured 

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

