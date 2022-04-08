Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan operation
Share
LAHORE – Security forces killed two terrorists of BLF militant group in an intelligence based operation in Mashkai, Balochistan.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on information of presence of terrorists in Singi, near Mashkai, on April 7/8 night.
“Once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces,” it said in the statement.
During heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists belonging to BLF were killed, ISPR said, adding: “These terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings”.
In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.
During the operation, two soliders, Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan, embraced martyrdom while one officer got injured
Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
Pakistani security forces kill seven terrorists ... 10:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces eliminated seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Turbat's ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah reacts to corruption allegations02:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan operation02:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
-
- PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA deputy speaker’s ...12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit ...06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022