Jeans banned as Punjab issues dress code for male, female teachers

LAHORE – The School Education Department of Punjab has issued new dress code guidelines for teachers in both public and private schools.

In Punjab, female teachers are now required to wear “shalwar kameez and a dupatta”, while male teachers have been prohibited from wearing jeans and t-shirts.

Additionally, all schools have been instructed to make arrangements for the Zuhar prayer during school hours.

Earlier, the Sindh Education Department issued new dressing guidelines for teachers in government schools, advising both male and female staff to avoid certain things while attending the institutions.

The department asked make teachers to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans while female teachers have been advised to avoid excessive makeup, jewelry, and high heels when coming to school.

The code of conduct prepared by the Sindh Education Department states that teachers should wear attire that reflects professional values and cultural respect.

The department has also imposed a ban on the use of gutka, naswar, cigarettes, or any other drugs by teachers in school. Teachers are also prohibited from assigning personal tasks to students.