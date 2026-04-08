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Former Italian PM calls PM Shehbaz deserving of Nobel Peace Prize

By Web Desk
5:50 pm | Apr 8, 2026
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Former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has praised Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, calling him deserving of the Nobel Prize.

Acknowledging efforts to secure a ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran, Gentiloni wrote on the social media platform X that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserves the Nobel Prize for successfully facilitating the ceasefire.

It is noteworthy that the ceasefire efforts led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have received global recognition and appreciation.

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