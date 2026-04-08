Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz after US ceasefire

TEHRAN – After the United States announced a ceasefire, Iran has confirmed it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels for a period of two weeks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council, thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their active role in facilitating the ceasefire and easing regional tensions.

Araghchi explained that Iran accepted the US request for negotiations following Prime Minister Sharif’s intervention and a proposed 15-point plan. He also noted that US President Donald Trump agreed in principle to a broader framework based on Iran’s 10-point proposals.

The minister added that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has instructed that its armed forces will halt defensive operations if attacks against the country are suspended. In coordination with the Iranian military, safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured for two weeks, with certain technical conditions applied.