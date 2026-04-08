Iran’s Top Diplomat Araghchi thanks PM Shehbaz, Asim Munir for Key Mediation in Ceasefire push

TEHRAN – Iran, US announced temporary halt to its defensive operations, paving the way for a two-week ceasefire following diplomatic efforts by Pakistan and negotiations with the United States.

On behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their “tireless efforts to end the war in the region.”

Araghchi confirmed that if attacks against Iran are suspended, the country’s “Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations” for two weeks. During this period, safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in coordination with Iran’s military, taking technical limitations into account.

The announcement comes after discussions with Washington regarding its peace talks proposal, and President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations. The statement signals a major de-escalation in the region, raising hopes for a broader diplomatic breakthrough.