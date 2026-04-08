Pakistan to observe ‘thanksgiving day’ for US-Iran ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has decided to observe a “Thanksgiving day” next Friday to mark the successful ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to reports, a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the decision, recognizing Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the ceasefire.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed ministers on Pakistan’s key role in mediating between the two nations.

Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged the significant contributions of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the mediation process, praising their efforts for the success of the temporary ceasefire.

He said that the entire nation deserves congratulations, Pakistan’s international prestige has risen, and the work of Field Marshal Munir and Ishaq Dar is commendable. He also emphasized that efforts will continue to convert the temporary ceasefire into a permanent peace and that Pakistan is playing a key role in promoting regional and global stability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has the honor of hosting the US-Iran negotiations and lauded the contributions of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the country’s prestige has been elevated through these collective efforts.