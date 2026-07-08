19 Militants Killed, 11 Pak Army personnel martyred in Balochistan’s N-25 Highway IBO

ZIARAT – Pakistani security forces gunned down at least 19 militants and wounded several others in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the N-25 highway in Balochistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

The intense operation also claimed the lives of 11 security personnel, who were killed while fighting in the line of duty. Security sources said the operation was conducted between Jhao Cross and Kararo, where militants had allegedly erected roadblocks on the highway and were extorting money from travelers and local residents.

Acting on intel, security forces launched swift operation targeting the armed group. Officials said the militants put up heavy resistance, triggering a fierce exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of 19 militants, while several others were reportedly injured. During the prolonged gun battle, 11 members of the security forces were killed while carrying out the operation, security sources said.

Nushki: Around 20-25 BLA terrorists blocked the N-40 highway near Katori, Galangur, setting 2x LPG bowsers on fire and seizing 2x trucks loaded with mangoes.

❗️Upon learning that security forces were advancing toward the area, the attackers fled before any direct engagement could… pic.twitter.com/qqPP7VfLMz — Markhor Balochistan (@MarkhorBalochi) July 8, 2026

A clearance operation remains underway in the area as security forces continue to search for fleeing militants and individuals suspected of facilitating their activities.

Security officials said operations against militant groups will continue to ensure law and order, safeguard civilians, and secure key highways across the province.