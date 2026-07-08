Changan Oshan X7 Prices dropped by up to Rs8.5 Lacs in Pakistan (New Rates here)

KARACHI – If you are planning to buy 7-seater SUV and have been waiting for a worthwhile discount, Changan rolled out offer, cutting prices of its Oshan X7 lineup, with discounts of up to Rs 850,000 across selected variants.

Amid growing competition, Chinese auto company announced big price cuts across entire Oshan X7 lineup, and latest revision makes both the five-seat and seven-seat models considerably more affordable for prospective buyers.

For 5-Seat FutureSense and 7-Seat FutureSense variants, you can save Rs 850,000 and 5-Seat FutureSense is now priced at Rs 8.099 million, down from Rs 8.949 million, while 7-Seat FutureSense has dropped from Rs 9.299 million to Rs 8.449 million.

New Changan Oshan X7 Prices

Variant Old Price Price cut New Price 5-Seat FutureSense 8,949,000 850,000 8,099,000 7-Seat FutureSense 9,299,000 850,000 8,449,000 7-Seat Comfort 8,474,000 525,000 7,949,000

The 7-Seat Comfort variant has also become more accessible, with its price reduced by Rs 525,000. The model now carries a new price of Rs 7.949 million, compared with its previous tag of Rs 8.474 million.

The company is offering two years of periodic maintenance on selected Oshan X7 variants. The complimentary maintenance package will be available under the company’s applicable terms and conditions, adding further value for customers purchasing eligible models.

The latest pricing revision comes at a time when competition in Pakistan’s SUV segment continues to intensify, with automakers increasingly relying on aggressive pricing and value-added offers to attract buyers.