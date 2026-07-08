July 11 declared Holiday in Punjab district for Sufi saint’s Urs

MULTAN – July 11 has been declared a holiday across Vehari district to mark annual Urs of Baba Diwan Haji Sher, one of the earliest Muslim saints and the first Dargah shrine established in the region.

Vehari district administration announced public holiday on July 11 and a massive influx of devotees is expected during the three-day religious gathering.

DC Khalid Javed confirmed that Urs celebrations will start on July 9 and conclude on July 11, with the final day officially declared a public holiday throughout the district.

All government offices and public institutions will remain closed on July 11. However, examinations being conducted by educational boards and universities will proceed as scheduled, ensuring that students’ academic activities remain unaffected.

Despite public holiday, basic services will continue operating across the district. Hospitals, emergency response teams, security agencies, and key administrative departments have been directed to remain fully functional to facilitate visitors and maintain law and order throughout the celebrations.

The annual Urs of Baba Diwan Haji Sher is one of Vehari’s major religious events, attracting thousands of pilgrims from across the region each year. In anticipation of the large crowds, the district administration has put comprehensive security and administrative arrangements in place to ensure the event is conducted peacefully and without disruption.