Momina Iqbal’s sister Advocate Rimsha faces License Cancellation over ‘Hidden Foreign Job’

LAHORE – Advocate Rimsha Iqbal, sister of actress Momina Iqbal, landed in trouble after a complaint seeking cancellation of bar license filed before the Punjab Bar Council, accusing her of having a full-time job abroad while retaining advocate’s license.

The complaint, submitted by High Court lawyer Chaudhry Asif Wali, has been formally registered with Punjab Bar Council under Diary No. 3378 and placed before the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee for consideration.

According to application, Rimsha allegedly worked as full-time salaried Office Manager for an Australian company from March 2023 to April 2026 while continuing to hold an active license to practice law in Punjab. The complainant claims she neither informed the Punjab Bar Council about the overseas employment nor applied for suspension of her license during the period in question.

The complaint alleges that documentary evidence, including employment-related records and banking transactions showing salary transfers, is available and may support the allegations. It argues that under the Punjab Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Rules, 2023, advocates are required to notify the Bar Council and suspend their licenses before taking up full-time employment or engaging in commercial activities.

Calling alleged conduct serious breach of professional ethics, the complainant urged Punjab Bar Council to launch immediate disciplinary proceedings and conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The application seeks strict action under the law, including the suspension or permanent cancellation of Rimsha Iqbal’s license if the allegations are established.

The case attracted public attention because of Rimsha Iqbal’s connection to actress Momina Iqbal, with the complaint raising questions about compliance with professional regulations governing legal practitioners. The matter now awaits scrutiny by the Punjab Bar Council’s disciplinary authorities, which will determine whether formal proceedings are warranted.

At present, the allegations remain claims contained in a complaint and have not been proven before any disciplinary forum. Any action against Rimsha Iqbal will depend on the outcome of the Council’s investigation and subsequent proceedings.

Rimsha Iqbal, a practicing lawyer and Momina Iqbal’s elder sister, has been actively representing the actress in recent legal matters and media appearances. As investigations continue, the allegations made by both sides remain unproven and await determination by the relevant authorities.

The legal dispute between actress Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar has taken another dramatic turn, with the actress’s sister, advocate Ramsha Iqbal, now at the center of fresh allegations. Chadhar filed an application at Bhawana Police Station, alleging that Ramsha Iqbal failed to return Rs8 million allegedly provided in connection with arranging a bank statement for overseas travel. He has submitted banking records in support of his claim and sought legal action. Police have confirmed receipt of the application.

Rimsha however denied allegations and filed complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), challenging Chadhar to prove his claims in court. She has also accused the lawmaker of sending threatening messages and voice notes, alleging that both she and actress Momina Iqbal received threats after she allegedly rejected a marriage proposal.