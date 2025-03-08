Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab gives verdict on governance under CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Gives Verdict On Governance Under Cm Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – A newly released survey by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) has showed a significant improvement in quality of governance in Punjab over past one year since Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assumed the office.

The latest public opinion poll, “Punjab Speaks: Public Verdict on One Year of Governance”, has captured public sentiment on governance and service delivery under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The survey conducted from February 3-18, 2025, gathered insights from 6,600 residents across all 36 districts of Punjab, representing both urban and rural populations.

The study used multi-stage probability sampling, with the Probability-Proportional-to-Size (PPS) method for PSU selection and the Random Walk method for household selection.

With a ±2-3% margin of error and a 95% confidence level, the findings provide a credible snapshot of governance perceptions in Punjab.

The findings show 62 percent of respondents rated governance and service delivery as outstanding or good.

57% believe the quality of governance has improved over the past year, while 17% say it has worsened, according to the poll.

Education and health sectors in Punjab received the highest approval ratings, with 73% and 68% citizens rating them as good or very good, respectively.

As per the poll, the government failed to create job opportunities in the past one year. Employment opportunities received the lowest approval, with 63% rating it bad or very bad.

However, 57% believe cm Maryam has effectively addressed key public issues and governance challenges since assuming the office while 59% rated her performance as outstanding or good.

As per the poll, 60% believe she has outperformed the other three chief ministers.

Improvements in education (15%), health (14%), road infrastructure (11%), and the Suthra Punjab (11%) initiative were among the most acclaimed.

“The top areas requiring immediate attention include employment opportunities (13%), health facilities (13%), and inflation control (12%),” read the report.

53% of respondents believe government services and public facilities in Punjab have improved under CM Maryam Nawaz compared to the previous PTI government.

Here is complete opinion poll:

One-Year Governance and Service Delivery- Punjab Survey Report
