Heavy rainfall expected across Pakistan, urban flooding risk in major cities

Pakistan’s meteorological department has issued a warning of widespread rainfall across the country starting from March 9, 2025. A series of western winds are expected to enter the northern regions, bringing significant weather changes and posing a risk of urban flooding in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. The western wind system is anticipated to remain active until March 16, 2025, with rainfall predicted in various parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall is expected in areas such as Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir from March 9 to March 16. The department has highlighted that on March 10, cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Mardan will experience rain. The rainfall in Punjab from March 12 to March 16 could cause significant disruptions due to urban flooding in these regions.

Chance of Urban Flooding

The meteorological department has specifically warned of the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and other major cities, particularly due to insufficient drainage systems. Heavy rainfall could quickly accumulate, making these cities vulnerable to flash floods, and residents have been urged to take precautions. Additionally, the forecast predicts heavy snowfall in mountainous areas, leading to road blockages and travel disruptions.

The department also issued warnings about landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan due to the anticipated heavy rains. Authorities have urged fishermen, tourists, and travelers to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel in these regions. Farmers in areas likely to experience heavy rainfall have been advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential damage.

Rising Water Levels

The situation has also raised concerns about the water levels in Pakistan’s key reservoirs. With both Tarbela and Mangla Dams nearing their dead-level thresholds, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has cautioned provincial authorities about the potential for water overflow. This could worsen the risk of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

As Pakistan braces for this heavy weather, residents are urged to stay informed through official weather updates

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

