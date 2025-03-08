Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices drop in Pakistan as global rates fall

Gold Prices Skyrocket To Records Rs 308000 Per Tola In Local Markets

The price of gold in Pakistan has experienced a noticeable decline. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola of 24-carat gold has dropped by Rs. 1,000, now standing at Rs. 306,000. In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs. 858, bringing it to Rs. 262,345.

This price adjustment follows a reduction in global gold rates, with the international market seeing a drop of $11, bringing the price of gold to $2,910 per ounce. The fluctuation in gold prices reflects broader market trends and is expected to impact both local and international gold trading dynamics.

This decrease in gold prices comes as a relief for consumers looking to invest in gold or purchase jewelry. However, experts advise that gold prices remain volatile and could change in response to market conditions

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

