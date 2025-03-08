Gold prices drop in Pakistan as global rates fall

The price of gold in Pakistan has experienced a noticeable decline. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola of 24-carat gold has dropped by Rs. 1,000, now standing at Rs. 306,000. In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs. 858, bringing it to Rs. 262,345.

This price adjustment follows a reduction in global gold rates, with the international market seeing a drop of $11, bringing the price of gold to $2,910 per ounce. The fluctuation in gold prices reflects broader market trends and is expected to impact both local and international gold trading dynamics.

This decrease in gold prices comes as a relief for consumers looking to invest in gold or purchase jewelry. However, experts advise that gold prices remain volatile and could change in response to market conditions