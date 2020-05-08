PTI Senator Faisal Javed's mother passes away
ISLAMABAD - Mother of PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away on Friday Islamabad.
The funeral prayers for the mother of the close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be offered afternoon in the capital city where she will also be buried.
The party appealed people to remember and offer fateha and special prayers for the deceased while other fellow politicians extended condolences for the family on Twitter.
"Nothing can happen against the will of ALLAH," Faisal Javed said in a tweet today.
President Dr Arif Alvi and others have expressed condolence over the demise of Javed's mother.
My sincere condolences on the sad demise of the mother of Senator @FaisalJavedKhan— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 8, 2020
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
May her soul rest inpeace and may Allah give the family the strength to bear this loss.
