5 killed, 11 injured as rickshaw plunges into ravine in Pishin

PISHIN – Five people were killed and 11 others, including women and children, were injured when a rickshaw fell into a deep ravine in Pishin District.

The tragic accident occurred in the Khanuzai area near Nana Sahib, where a Zarnaj rickshaw plunged into a deep ditch. Five passengers died on the spot, while 11 others sustained serious injuries.

According to rescue officials, the accident happened due to a brake failure in the rickshaw. All the deceased and injured were reported to be residents of Spin Taki Nana Sahib.

Following the incident, local residents and rescue teams quickly responded, retrieving the bodies and injured from the ravine and shifting them to a nearby hospital. Critically injured victims were later referred to Quetta for further medical treatment after initial first aid.