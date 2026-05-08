Father kills 15-year-old daughter over honour in Sanghar

SANGHAR – A father allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter over “honor” and buried her body inside their home in Sanghar.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The suspect has fled the house but police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend him soon.

This shocking case highlights ongoing concerns about violence in the name of honor, prompting calls for stronger protective measures for women and children.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old girl was killed in the Wah Cantt area, Rawalpindi, by father for allegedly talking to a man on mobile phone.

Chief Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the case and directed the SP Potohar to submit a detailed report.

He has also ordered immediate action for the arrest of all suspects involved in the incident.

Initial reports suggest that the girl’s father allegedly shot her over suspected phone contact with a man.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence at the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have vowed to bring the suspect to justice.