Pakistani Electric Company opens Engineering Jobs with Rs1.5Lac Salary

Good news for engineering graduates as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) officially launched recruitment for Junior Engineers on a contract basis under the open quota system.

Candidates will get an attractive monthly salary package of around Rs1.5Lac along with additional benefits and allowances under PESCO policy, making it one of the most appealing engineering opportunities in the public sector right now.

The initial contract period will be one year, with the possibility of extension based on performance. However, candidates will be required to serve the company for a minimum of two years and submit a security bond before joining. PESCO clarified that while contract employees will not receive pension benefits, they will be entitled to gratuity, annual leave, traveling allowance, and other perks in accordance with company regulations.

Junior Engineers Jobs

Salary package of Rs. 148,371 per month

25 annual leave days

Traveling allowance as per company rules

Opportunity to work in a major public-sector power company

Performance-based contract extension

The company said engineers may be posted anywhere according to organizational needs. Contract employees, however, will not be included in the seniority list. The notification further warns that involvement in corruption or negligence could result in immediate termination, while the contract may also be ended through one month’s notice or salary in lieu of notice.

For young engineers seeking a high-paying government-sector career with strong benefits and valuable professional experience, this announcement is being seen as a golden opportunity.