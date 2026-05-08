Who Issues Red Alert For Multiple Countries Over Hantavirus Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a red alert for 12 countries over concerns about the potential spread of the Hantavirus.

The warning comes after several passengers disembarked from the cruise ship MV Honduras before severe symptoms of the virus appeared, raising fears of an outbreak in multiple nations.

According to the WHO, five confirmed cases of Hantavirus have been linked to the MV Honduras, while a total of eight severe respiratory illness cases were reported.

International media have also reported that five individuals were affected by an infection of the Aedes virus.

The 12 countries placed under alert include Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Singapore, Turkiye, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Health experts have expressed concern, prompting a WHO briefing to address the situation.

The WHO Director-General emphasized that immediate and appropriate public health measures could limit the spread of Hantavirus.

Authorities continue to investigate the passengers and their contacts, with the possibility of additional cases emerging.