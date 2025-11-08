Dr. Savera Shami leads Pakistan’s push for Media Literacy at Central Asia MIL Forum

ISLAMABAD – UNESCO Pakistan named Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media, to represent the country at the international forum “MIL Bridge Central Asia: Regional Solutions for Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Challenges” in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The forum was organized by the UNESCO Almaty Regional Office in partnership with the Media Net International Center for Journalists, bringing together experts and practitioners from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan. Its goal was to advance Media and Information Literacy (MIL), promote critical thinking, and strengthen regional collaboration.

At the event, Prof. Dr. Shami presented her UNESCO-supported project, “Strengthening the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Policy Framework in Pakistan.” She outlined Pakistan’s initiatives, including multi-stakeholder consultations, youth engagement programs, and policy dialogues, aimed at fostering digital resilience and informed civic participation.

The forum coincided with Global MIL Week 2025, themed “Minds Over AI – MIL in Digital Spaces”, highlighting the importance of MIL in helping societies navigate digital transformation, inclusion, and responsible decision-making.