Pakistan not interested in further talks with Afghan Taliban amid Deadlock

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials have ruled out any further peace negotiations with Afghan Taliban, after no major breakthrough in Istanbul.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Turkey-mediated dialogue mechanism no longer exists, with mediators stepping back after repeated failures. Afghan delegation verbally agreed with Pakistan’s position but refused to put it in writing, Asif said, adding that any attacks from Afghan soil will be met with forceful retaliation.

He termed these talks at ending cross-border terrorism, as entering an “indefinite phase” after negotiators failed to bridge deep divisions. He revealed that the Afghan Taliban again came to Istanbul without a concrete plan, insisting on only a verbal agreement.

Recalling previous rounds, minister said that even after the Istanbul talks broke down, Afghan officials promised to attend future sessions. “Returning empty-handed has reinforced our mistrust,” Asif said. “If attacks flare up from their soil, Pakistan will respond depending on the gravity of the situation.”

He further warned that Kabul’s unreasonable demands were a tactic to evade accountability, and stressed Pakistan’s core demand remains cessation of attacks launched from Afghan territory.

Pakistani delegation, led by ISI chief, included senior military, intelligence, and foreign ministry officials. The Afghan side was represented by GDI chief Abdul Haq Waseq, along with Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, and Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Najib.

Pakistan continues to raise voice against Afghan government for supporting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants responsible for deadly attacks inside the country. Islamabad even presented “evidence-based and justified demands” to end cross-border terrorism.