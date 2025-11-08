PIA Flights cancelled, delayed amid Salary dispute

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations remained disrupted due to growing dispute between aircraft engineers and the airline management, local media reports said.

The engineers’ work disruption caused delays in aircraft clearance, leading to the cancellation of flights from Karachi to Dubai and Multan, while flights from Karachi to Lahore, Quetta, and Medina have been delayed.

Incoming flights are also affected, with Lahore-to-Karachi flight unable to depart on schedule, and a flight from Islamabad to Skardu reported delayed.

PIA engineers maintain that the airline has not fulfilled promises regarding salaries, allowances, and service structure. Meanwhile, management has warned that disrupting flight operations is unfair to passengers and impacts the airline’s reputation.

Sources say negotiations between both sides are ongoing, but if the issue is not resolved promptly, further cancellations and delays are expected, leaving travelers stranded and schedules in disarray.